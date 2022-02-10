 Skip to main content
Rice Lake powers past Huskies 6-3, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A huge second period lifted the Division 2 top-seeded Rice Lake over the Division 1 three-seed Eau Claire North 6-3 on the ice on Thursday.

The Huskies jumped out to a two goal lead by the end of the first period, before the Warriors charged back in the second. Rice Lake's Cole Fenske kicked things off for the Warriors, before Jace Fitzgerald recorded a hat trick in the second period, carrying the Warriors to the win.

OTHER THURSDAY PREP SCORES:

Boys high school basketball

Caledonia (MN) 64, Eau Claire Memorial 52

Bruce 47, Flambeau 42 - Bruce snaps Flambeau's 20-game win streak, full recap here

Durand 54, Elk Mound 41

Lake Holcombe 63, Prairie Farm 58

Altoona 88, Amery 58 - Altoona's Evan Peterson scores a school record 10 three-pointers

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Thorp 43

Chippewa Falls 57, New Richmond 58

Spring Valley 63, Glenwood City 37

Colby 71, Neillsville 55

Edgar 53, Owen-Withee 46

Colfax 50, Boyceville 36

Augusta 57, Melrose-Mindoro 70

Eau Claire Immanuel 46, Alma/Pepin 42

Bloomer 58, McDonell Central 43

Winter 63, Cornell 53

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire North 65, River Falls 44

Rice Lake 46, Hudson 35

Boys high school hockey

Chippewa Falls 12, River Falls 0

Hudson 7, Menomonie 0

Eau Claire Memorial 6, New Richmond 0

Gymnastics

Menomonie wins its home gymnastics triangular with a team score of 133.087. It is reportedly the first time Menomonie has ever won a Big Rivers Conference gymnastics meet. Eau Claire co-op finished 2nd with 132.9250, Hudson third with 130.8250.

