Rice Lake powers past Huskies 6-3, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A huge second period lifted the Division 2 top-seeded Rice Lake over the Division 1 three-seed Eau Claire North 6-3 on the ice on Thursday.
The Huskies jumped out to a two goal lead by the end of the first period, before the Warriors charged back in the second. Rice Lake's Cole Fenske kicked things off for the Warriors, before Jace Fitzgerald recorded a hat trick in the second period, carrying the Warriors to the win.
OTHER THURSDAY PREP SCORES:
Boys high school basketball
Caledonia (MN) 64, Eau Claire Memorial 52
Bruce 47, Flambeau 42 - Bruce snaps Flambeau's 20-game win streak, full recap here
Durand 54, Elk Mound 41
Lake Holcombe 63, Prairie Farm 58
Altoona 88, Amery 58 - Altoona's Evan Peterson scores a school record 10 three-pointers
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Thorp 43
Chippewa Falls 57, New Richmond 58
Spring Valley 63, Glenwood City 37
Colby 71, Neillsville 55
Edgar 53, Owen-Withee 46
Colfax 50, Boyceville 36
Augusta 57, Melrose-Mindoro 70
Eau Claire Immanuel 46, Alma/Pepin 42
Bloomer 58, McDonell Central 43
Winter 63, Cornell 53
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire North 65, River Falls 44
Rice Lake 46, Hudson 35
Boys high school hockey
Chippewa Falls 12, River Falls 0
Hudson 7, Menomonie 0
Eau Claire North 6, Rice Lake 3
Eau Claire Memorial 6, New Richmond 0
Gymnastics
Menomonie wins its home gymnastics triangular with a team score of 133.087. It is reportedly the first time Menomonie has ever won a Big Rivers Conference gymnastics meet. Eau Claire co-op finished 2nd with 132.9250, Hudson third with 130.8250.