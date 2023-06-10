 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rice Lake shut out by Ashland in sectional soccer finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Rice Lake soccer blanked by Ashland

Rice Lake's girls soccer team receives sectional runner-up medals after falling to Ashland on June 10, 2023.

MEDFORD (WQOW)- For the third consecutive season, Rice Lake girls soccer has fallen one win shy of reaching the state tournament.

The Warriors were shut out by Ashland 3-0 on Saturday in a Division 3 sectional final at Medford Area High School. Hannah Bochler scored all three goals for the Oredockers in the first half to lead Ashland to victory. Rice Lake had several quality chances in front of the net but could not capitalize.

"I think if we add it up, we probably had more shots on goal than they did, they just made theirs count and we didn't," Warriors head coach Shawn Gilbert said. "We plan to be back next year. We've got a very junior heavy team, we just didn't quite have enough today, and hopefully we're gonna regroup and come back next year."

The loss is Rice Lake's third to Ashland in the sectional playoffs since 2019. The WIAA State Girls Soccer Tournament begins Thursday in Milwaukee.

Full D3 brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you