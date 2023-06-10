Rice Lake shut out by Ashland in sectional soccer finals

MEDFORD (WQOW)- For the third consecutive season, Rice Lake girls soccer has fallen one win shy of reaching the state tournament.
The Warriors were shut out by Ashland 3-0 on Saturday in a Division 3 sectional final at Medford Area High School. Hannah Bochler scored all three goals for the Oredockers in the first half to lead Ashland to victory. Rice Lake had several quality chances in front of the net but could not capitalize.
"I think if we add it up, we probably had more shots on goal than they did, they just made theirs count and we didn't," Warriors head coach Shawn Gilbert said. "We plan to be back next year. We've got a very junior heavy team, we just didn't quite have enough today, and hopefully we're gonna regroup and come back next year."
The loss is Rice Lake's third to Ashland in the sectional playoffs since 2019. The WIAA State Girls Soccer Tournament begins Thursday in Milwaukee.