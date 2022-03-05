Rice Lake's Ash, Menomonie's Sobota finish season at state

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Rice Lake's Avery Ash finished third on the vault exercise and 18th in the all-around competition Friday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championship.
The Warriors freshman also finished 10th on the balance beam.
Menomonie senior Sophie Sobota finished 14th on the floor exercise and 15th on vault.
That's a wrap on the 22 gymnastics season! Congrats Sophie on your 14th finish on floor and 15th on vault! Proud of all you accomplished, we are glad to have been a part of your gymnastics journey! pic.twitter.com/6uu0tNCb7Q— Coach Erin - Gymnastics (@menomgymnastics) March 5, 2022
The Division 1 competition begins Saturday morning. Chippewa Falls has three individuals competing while Eau Claire co-op is competing as a team.