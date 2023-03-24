Rice's hat trick helps Steel bounce back to beat Windigo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- After an incredible third period rally to force overtime on Thursday, which ended in a shootout loss, the Chippewa Steel bounced back to beat the Wisconsin Windigo 5-2 on Friday night.
900 fans, the largest attendance of the season, packed the Chippewa Area Ice Arena to watch the Steel take down the top team in the NAHL's Midwest Division. The Windigo scored first before Logan Cleary tied the game midway through the first period.
Sam Rice gave the Steel a 2-1 lead with another goal in the first period and went on to score twice more in the third to earn the hat trick. Mason Johnson also scored his first goal in the NAHL in the second period.
The Steel jump to third in the Midwest Division with the victory at 60 points. They begin a five-game stretch in Alaska next Friday.