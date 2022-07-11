River Falls, Express alum Call called up by Guardians

CLEVELAND, OH (WQOW)- A western Wisconsin baseball prospect is finally making his major league debut.
River Falls High School graduate and Eau Claire Express alum Alex Call was called up by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, the team announced. Call will make his major league debut in the outfield in place of Oscar Mercado, who was designated for assignment. He most recently was playing Triple-A ball with the Columbus Clippers.
Call, 27, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox out of Ball State University in 2016 and was traded to Cleveland in 2018, since playing through their minor league system and working his way up to the majors. Call also spent two seasons with the Eau Claire Express in 2013 and 2014.
Call will take the MLB field for the first time against the team that drafted him, the White Sox, on Monday night in Cleveland.