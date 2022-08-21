 Skip to main content
River Falls tops Tilden to win WBA state championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Tilden Tigers 2022 CRBL Championship

The Tilden Tigers pose with the CRBL Championship trophy on August 6, 2022.

ONALASKA (WQOW)- The Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship came down to the wire, and the Fighting Fish came out on top.

The River Falls Fighting Fish beat the Tilden Tigers 3-2 to win the WBA state title on Sunday in Onalaska. 

Tilden earned a walk-off 3-2 win in the 10th inning over Prescott in a semifinals matchup earlier on Sunday. In the finals, River Falls led Tilden 3-0 in the 9th before the Tigers made a late rally, scoring two runs on bases loaded walk and a balk, but it was too little too late.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers also competed at the WBA state tournament but were eliminated on Saturday after finishing 1-1 in pool play. Eau Claire's loss came at the hands of River Falls 10-0 in eight innings.

