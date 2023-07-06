Rock Falls Raceway hosting first NHRA National Open this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rock Falls Raceway underwent ownership changes, renovations and upgrades to the entire facility to be able to host major events like what's in store this weekend.
The track is hosting its inaugural National Hot Rod Association National Open this weekend. Teams arrived at the track on Thursday to set up for three days of racing.
Roughly 200 cars will compete across seven classes including Stock, Super Stock, Top Sportsman and Top Dragster. The event will welcome racers from all over the United States to Eau Claire including some of the NHRA's biggest names.
Many of the racers and crew members are visiting the track for the first time and officials hope it puts the local drag racing scene on the map.
"We race in Brainerd, Minnesota, but as far as Wisconsin, I've never been here," JEGS Pro Stock crew member Kelley Murphy said. "We're happy to be here and put on a show for the fans."
"An event like this has never been held here," track manager Travis Sorokie said. "We have the ability to host because the money's been spent, we've put in a brand new racing surface, scales on the top end of the track, and we're looking to showcase the facility and show what we can do here."
The event runs Friday-Sunday highlighted by a grudge match race between Troy Coughlin Jr. and 5-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders on Saturday.