Rock Falls Raceway raises funds for Joshua's Camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In the words of Rock Falls Raceway, what's better than racing? Racing for a good cause.
Rock Falls Raceway is hosting the 7th annual CTech Manufacturing Badger Classic this weekend, but for the first time, the track is raising funds to support Joshua's Camp, a local organization that provides retreat style programs for families with kids battling cancer. Organizers presented Joshua's Camp representatives with a $32,000 check, raised by event proceeds, donations and a prize raffle.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature halted some of the on-track action on Saturday, but the event is still a success.
"We thought hey, let's see if we can get these racers to band together to help these guys out," said Kurt Anderson, co-organizer of the event. "Some of these families got kids with cancer or kids who have already passed, and we just wanted to do something to make a difference."
"You put a kid through that for a couple years of their life, you can very quickly see the importance of what these funds go to and why it's just really helpful to let kids be kids again," said Benny Anderson, board member for Joshua's Camp.
Barring bad weather, racing will resume Sunday to cap off the event.