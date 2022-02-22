Rodgers: no decision yet, but coming soon

(WQOW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not ready to announce his future plans, but indicated he will soon.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday, Rodgers said he is looking forward to making a decision and moving forward.
"I think it's best for me, it's best for the team, it's best for all parties involved," Rodgers said. "Let's just get this behind us."
Rodgers said last season saw better communication and growth between himself and the front office. He referenced a meaningful conversation with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst a few days after arriving in Green Bay, comparing it to when he shook hands with Brett Favre on stage at the NFL Honors Ceremony.
Things feel like they're much different now with the Packers."I'm definitely thankful for the work Brian Gutekunst put in on our relationship & Matt LaFleur & I get closer every year" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Ev1th7lNyO— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022
Rodgers began his interview by stating he would not share any news regarding his status with the Packers. The team would like Rodgers back for a 18th season, but Rodgers said there are a few things to contemplate.
Rodgers shared a post on Instagram late Monday evening thanking the people closest to him. He said Tuesday he felt intense gratitude after looking through photos of the last year and completing a 12-day cleanse.
"There's nothing cryptic about gratitude.. I was going thru some pictures from the last year & felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have & the lessons I've learned" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/htggxJBirY— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022
"I know for me the last 2 seasons it's been great for me to have that stability at home.. when things are good in your personal life it allows you to relax & be so much more grateful for the little things in life" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TB9lDz5WoU— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022
Rodgers apologized for how his vaccination status affected his loved ones and the people that supported him.
"I do have a lot of feelings of remorse for my loved ones when it relates to the covid conversation.. I didn't realize the type of shrapnel they'd be taking & to those people I'm truly sorry" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/mkTQDKYja6— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022