...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Rodgers: no decision yet, but coming soon

(WQOW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not ready to announce his future plans, but indicated he will soon.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday, Rodgers said he is looking forward to making a decision and moving forward.

"I think it's best for me, it's best for the team, it's best for all parties involved," Rodgers said. "Let's just get this behind us."

Rodgers said last season saw better communication and growth between himself and the front office. He referenced a meaningful conversation with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst a few days after arriving in Green Bay, comparing it to when he shook hands with Brett Favre on stage at the NFL Honors Ceremony.

Rodgers began his interview by stating he would not share any news regarding his status with the Packers. The team would like Rodgers back for a 18th season, but Rodgers said there are a few things to contemplate.

Rodgers shared a post on Instagram late Monday evening thanking the people closest to him. He said Tuesday he felt intense gratitude after looking through photos of the last year and completing a 12-day cleanse.

Rodgers apologized for how his vaccination status affected his loved ones and the people that supported him.

