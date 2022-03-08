Rodgers on Twitter: 'I'm very excited to be back'

(WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers announced on Twitter Tuesday he plans to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022.
His post is below:
Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022
Earlier Tuesday, Pat McAfee broke the news that Rodgers planned to return for his 18th season with the Packers.
.@AaronRodgers12 reached aht to me this morning & let me know that he will OFFICIALLY be returning to the Green Bay Packers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AZ54GJCSbj— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022
NFL Network reported Rodgers agreed to a contract for four years worth $200 million, but the quarterback said that was inaccurate.