Rodgers on Twitter: 'I'm very excited to be back'

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Rodgers

(WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers announced on Twitter Tuesday he plans to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

His post is below:

Earlier Tuesday, Pat McAfee broke the news that Rodgers planned to return for his 18th season with the Packers.

NFL Network reported Rodgers agreed to a contract for four years worth $200 million, but the quarterback said that was inaccurate.

