Rohrscheib reaches 1,000 career points in Regis' win over Stanley-Boyd

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Makenna Rohrscheib heard the whistle, but she had no idea what had just happened.
If she would have looked at her family across the court, she would have seen the congratulatory signs being raised in the air. When the cheers and claps grew louder, the Ramblers senior realized why her coach had called timeout. She had just passed 1,000 career points.
"Soon as I hit it, it was super exciting, then it was kind of like let's get back in this game, let's win it, let's use this as a turning point in the game," Rohrscheib said. "Super exciting, it makes me really happy."
Regis won the game 64-58, but needed to rally in the final five minutes after Stanley-Boyd surged ahead 58-56.
Emma Klink made two clutch free throws to put Regis ahead 59-58, then Annabelle Schroeder hit a floater along the baseline to give Regis some breathing room.
Rohrscheib scored the last of her 29 points at the free throw line. After the final horn sounded, she celebrated with her family on the court.
The Ramblers will play at home again on Tuesday.