 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.

Rohrscheib reaches 1,000 career points in Regis' win over Stanley-Boyd

  • Updated
  • 0
011722 Makenna Rohrscheib 1000 points

Regis senior basketball player Makenna Rohrscheib shares a moment with her family after reaching 1,000 career points scored on January 17, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Makenna Rohrscheib heard the whistle, but she had no idea what had just happened.

If she would have looked at her family across the court, she would have seen the congratulatory signs being raised in the air. When the cheers and claps grew louder, the Ramblers senior realized why her coach had called timeout. She had just passed 1,000 career points.

"Soon as I hit it, it was super exciting, then it was kind of like let's get back in this game, let's win it, let's use this as a turning point in the game," Rohrscheib said. "Super exciting, it makes me really happy."

Regis won the game 64-58, but needed to rally in the final five minutes after Stanley-Boyd surged ahead 58-56.

Emma Klink made two clutch free throws to put Regis ahead 59-58, then Annabelle Schroeder hit a floater along the baseline to give Regis some breathing room.

Rohrscheib scored the last of her 29 points at the free throw line. After the final horn sounded, she celebrated with her family on the court.

The Ramblers will play at home again on Tuesday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you