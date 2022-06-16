 Skip to main content
Saints finish runner-up in Division 3

  • Updated
061622 Saint Croix Falls baseball with runner-up trophy

Members of the Saint Croix Falls Saints baseball team pose with the WIAA Division 3 runner-up trophy at Fox Cities Stadium on June 16, 2022.

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - In its first state tournament appearance since 1948, the Saint Croix Falls Saints baseball team takes home a runner-up trophy.

The Saints fell 8-4 to Cuba City High School Thursday in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 championship at Fox Cities Stadium. Saint Croix Falls finishes its season 26-3.

The Saints were the only team to defeat Eau Claire Regis, which won the Division 4 championship on Thursday.

Cuba City scored in the top of the first inning on a 2-run single by Jackson Soja. The Cubans later led 3-1 in the second inning, but the Saints surged ahead in the third on a triple by Brady Belisle and and sacrifice fly by Tyler Olson.

The score held until the fifth inning, when Cuba City rallied for three runs. Max Lucey drove in two runs with a single.

The Cubans added on two more runs in the sixth on a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk.

