Saints finish runner-up in Division 3

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - In its first state tournament appearance since 1948, the Saint Croix Falls Saints baseball team takes home a runner-up trophy.
The Saints fell 8-4 to Cuba City High School Thursday in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 championship at Fox Cities Stadium. Saint Croix Falls finishes its season 26-3.
Cuba City defeats Saint Croix Falls 8-4 to win the D3 state baseball championship. The Saints fall one win shy of the title in their first appearance at state since 1948. #wiaabaseball @WQOW @CroixFalls pic.twitter.com/QRjKFl2kpX— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) June 16, 2022
The Saints were the only team to defeat Eau Claire Regis, which won the Division 4 championship on Thursday.
Cuba City scored in the top of the first inning on a 2-run single by Jackson Soja. The Cubans later led 3-1 in the second inning, but the Saints surged ahead in the third on a triple by Brady Belisle and and sacrifice fly by Tyler Olson.
The score held until the fifth inning, when Cuba City rallied for three runs. Max Lucey drove in two runs with a single.
The Cubans added on two more runs in the sixth on a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk.