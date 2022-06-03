Sandvig fastest in three events, other day one state track & field results

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- Perfect weather made for a great day of running, jumping and throwing on day one of the WIAA 2022 State Track & Field Championships.
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig saved herself a little bit for Saturday's finals, but still ran fastest in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash qualifiers.
Menomonie's Bella Jacobsen shattered her personal best time in the 3200-meter run in 10:36, good enough for 2nd place. Her teammate Jayden Williams took 3rd in the high jump at 6 feet 9 inches, and leapt 22 feet 7 inches to finish 4th in the long jump.
Eau Claire's strong throwers had strong days as well, as Memorial's Theo Chumas tossed the shot put 55 feet 2 1/4 inches to take 7th. North's Dan Otto unleashed a personal record throw of 57 feet 9 1/4 inches in the finals to take third place.
With five events completed in Division 1, Menomonie boys team is in podium position currently sitting in 3rd place with 11 points, trailing only Arrowhead and La Crosse Central. The action will continue on Saturday in La Crosse.
View full results from the WIAA 2022 State Track & Field Championships here.