Sandvig smashes records at BRC Championships

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Four events, four school and conference records set by Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig on Monday at the Big Rivers Conference track and field meet championships.
The junior won event titles in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash and long jump.
Her times in the three races are all fastest in the state, according to AccuRace timing and the Cardinals' track and field team Twitter account. Her long jump of 19 feet 5.5 inches is a new conference and school record.
Big Day for Sandvig at the BRC Championships! She goes 4 for 4 on BRC Meet Records, 4 School Records, and has the fastest times in the state! 100 - 11.63200 - 23.97400 - 54.59Long Jump - 19'5.50#mightycardinals pic.twitter.com/Sl2vpxQwtZ— Chi-Hi Track & Field (@CFTrackandField) May 17, 2022
Full results are available here
Menomonie High School's Jayden Williams won three events, and set meet records in the long jump (23 feet 7 inches) and triple jump (45 feet 6 inches).
North High School's Dan Otto set a record in the discus throw with a distance of 175 feet 5 inches. He also won the shot put competition.
New Richmond High School's boys 4x100 meter relay set a new meet record with a time of 43.6 seconds.
Hudson High School (147 points) won the girls team title over Eau Claire Memorial High School (106) and New Richmond (101).
New Richmond (145) won the boys team title over Menomonie (132.5) and River Falls High School (95).