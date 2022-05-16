 Skip to main content
Sandvig smashes records at BRC Track & field Meet

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Four events, four school and conference records set by Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig on Monday at the Big Rivers Conference track and field meet.

The junior won event titles in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash and long jump.

Her times in the three races are all fastest in the state, according to AccuRace timing and the Cardinals' track and field team Twitter account.

Hudson High School (147 points) won the girls team title over Eau Claire Memorial High School (106) and New Richmond High School (101).

New Richmond (145) won the boys team title over Menomonie High School (132.5) and River Falls High School (95).

