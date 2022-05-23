Sandvig wins 4 events, other regional track and field highlights

HUDSON (WQOW) - Brooklyn Sandvig won four events as the Chippewa Falls Cardinals girls track and field team finished second at its regional competition on Monday.
Sandvig won the 100 meter dash (11.77 seconds), 200 meter dash (25.00), 400 meter dash (55.82) and long jump (18-6.75) to earn four regional titles.
Last week, she won four events and set a handful of records at the Big Rivers Conference championship in Menomonie.
Hudson High School won the girls team title with a score of 160. The Cardinals finished second with 107 points, followed by Eau Claire Memorial High School (96), River Falls High School (87) and New Richmond High School (85).
New Richmond won the boys title with 138 points to top Menomonie High School (129), Memorial (91), Chippewa Falls (83) and River Falls (82).
Eau Claire North dominated the shot put and discus competitions, with Saraya Davis and Dan Otto scoring regional titles.
Menomonie's Jayden Williams swept the boys high jump, long jump and triple jump titles.
Full results can be found here. The top four finishers in each event advance to Thursday's sectional meet in Marshfield.
Prescott sweeps titles at Baldwin regional
Prescott High School won both team titles at the Division 2 regional held at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
The Cardinals boys team finished with 142 points to top Ellsworth High School (110.5), Somerset High School (89) and Elk Mound High School (89) and Stanley-Boyd High School (74).
Prescott's girls team finished with 129 points to top Baldwin-Woodville (123.5), Saint Croix Central High School (94.5), Bloomer High School (94) and Stanley-Boyd (59).
Full meet results can be found here. The top four finishers from each event advance to Thursday's sectional meet in Rice Lake.
Regis, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser dominate in Durand
The Eau Claire Regis High School and Chetek-Weyerhauser track and field teams won titles at the Division 3 regional in Durand.
The Ramblers girls team finished with 89 points to edge Durand High School (85), Colfax High School (84), McDonell Central High School (83) and Glenwood City High School (76).
The Bulldogs boys team captured the title with 113 points. Regis finished second (92), followed by Glenwood City (90), Durand (77.5) and Spring Valley High School (71).
Full results can be found here. Sectionals will be Thursday in Colfax.
Fall Creek sweeps titles in Mondovi
Both Crickets track and field teams won regional titles at Mondovi High School on Monday.
The girls team scored 191 points to top Mondovi (111), Cochrane-Fountain City High School (105), Eleva-Strum High School (54) and Blair-Taylor High School (46.5)
Fall Creek's boys team won the meet with 171 points. Mondovi was second (113), followed by Whitehall High School (72), Alma/Pepin High School (62) and Melrose-Mindoro High School (60).
Full results can be found here. Advancing athletes will compete in Mondovi on Thursday.
Ladysmith, Phillips take titles at Flambeau regional
The Ladysmith High School and Phillips High School track and field teams captured regional titles at a Division 3 meet at Flambeau High School.
The Lumberjills girls team scored 167.5 points to win. Cadott High School finished second (93), followed by Flambeau (84), Phillips (83) and Gilman High School (62.5).
Phillips won the boys title with 110 points to edge Owen-Withee High School (104) and Cadott (102). Ladysmith finished fourth (96), followed by Rib Lake High School (78).
Full girls results can be found here
Full boys results can be found here
Advancing athletes will compete in Colfax on Thursday.