Sandvig wins three state titles, more individual track & field champions crowned

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig was fastest in three events on day one of the state track & field championships, and backed it up with three state titles on day two.
Sandvig first cruised to a Division 1 state championship in the 100-meter dash in 11.84 seconds, before defending her state title in the 400m dash with a win in 54.83 seconds. In her final race, the 200m, Sandvig completed the trifecta with a victory in 24.26 seconds.
"It really has to sink in now that like the day is done," Sandvig said afterwards. "I completed the day and did what I needed to do and it just feels amazing."
Sandvig also took 4th in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet 10 1/4 inches. Sandvig completed her state championship weekend with four podiums and three titles in four events.
Eau Claire runners were bad fast on Saturday, as Regis' Carson Tait won the Division 3 boys 100m dash title in 11.30 seconds, while his teammate Gus Theisen took 5th. The Ramblers' 4x400m relay team took first overall in 43.27 seconds as well. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann took 5th in the girls 100m hurdles in 15.98 seconds.
Area throwers finished strong as well. Memorial's Emma Miller took 8th in the Division 1 shot put contest, while North's Saraya Davis took 3rd with a throw of 39 feet 1 inch.
On the boys side, North's Dan Otto followed up Friday's podium in the shot put with a 3rd place finish in the discus, thanks to a throw of 169 feet 4 inches.
Durand's Kendall Hagness had a big day in Division 3, winning the 100m dash in 12.72 seconds, while also taking 2nd in the 200m and 7th in the 400m. Rice Lake's Eli Sheplee repeated as state champion in the Division 2 400m in 56.20 seconds, and later won the 200m state title in 25.27 seconds.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser went on to win the Division 3 boys state team championship with 44 points.
Full results from the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships can be found here.