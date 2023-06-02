 Skip to main content
Sanfelippo wins pole vault title, other Friday state track & field results

  • Updated
060223 Fall Creek Alena Sanfelippo wins D3 pole vault title

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Fall Creek sophomore Alena Sanfelippo soared to a height over 11 feet to win the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 pole vault title Friday.

Pole vaulting is a family affair at state, even if you don't really know your competitors coming in. Glenwood City's Haylie Hannah, Fall Creek's Alena Sanfelippo and Ladysmith's Hailey Wilmot earned podium finishes Friday.

That victory has helped the Crickets sit atop the team standings after the first day of competition at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Fall Creek's relay teams won two heats, and senior Jenna Anders set a new school record with her second place finish in the 800 meter run.

Fellow Fall Creek senior Ryan Whittlinger finished fourth in the boys shot put.

Fall Creek senior Ryan Whittlinger talks about his 4th place finish in the Division 3 shot put competition and his season overall.

Rice Lake junior Eli Sheplee set a new school record in the 200 meter dash and won her heat in the 400 meter dash.

Friday evening's Division 1 session was delayed by lightning. Eau Claire Memorial's 3200 meter relay team finished second in the final event completed before the delay.

The Eau Claire Memorial boys 4x800 relay team talks about its second place finish and waiting three hours for their podium ceremony.

