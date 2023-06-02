Sanfelippo wins pole vault title, other Friday state track & field results

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Fall Creek sophomore Alena Sanfelippo soared to a height over 11 feet to win the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 pole vault title Friday.
Pole vaulting is a family affair at state, even if you don't really know your competitors coming in.Glenwood City's Haylie Hannah, Fall Creek's Alena Sanfelippo and Ladysmith's Hailey Wilmot all earned podium finishes Friday. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/TipNX4CCKV— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 2, 2023
That victory has helped the Crickets sit atop the team standings after the first day of competition at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Fall Creek's relay teams won two heats, and senior Jenna Anders set a new school record with her second place finish in the 800 meter run.
Fellow Fall Creek senior Ryan Whittlinger finished fourth in the boys shot put.
Rice Lake junior Eli Sheplee set a new school record in the 200 meter dash and won her heat in the 400 meter dash.
Making the finals at state is never easy, but Mondovi's Ava Gray had to overcome tougher odds.In her 100 meter hurdles race Friday, a runner came into Gray's lane. Officials decided she should get another chance, so she immediately ran again, on her own, and advanced! @WQOW pic.twitter.com/8lTOV0wd76— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 2, 2023
Friday evening's Division 1 session was delayed by lightning. Eau Claire Memorial's 3200 meter relay team finished second in the final event completed before the delay.