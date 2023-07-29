Sarah Chaffee defends world horseshoe title, father Dean wins his class

LANSING, MI (WQOW) - Not one, but two Chaffee's are on top of their classes this year at the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Tournament.
Chippewa Falls native Sarah Chaffee defended her Women's World Championship by finishing 15-0 and throwing 84 percent in the championship rounds. Sarah was the only competitor to throw higher than 80 percent ringers in the championship.
At just 16 years old, Chaffee is now a two-time women's world champion in just her second year competing in the adult divisions.
Not only did Sarah take home a title, but her father, Dean Chaffee, finished first in the Men's B1 class at worlds with an 11.5-3.5 record and a 48.33 ringer percentage. It was Dean's first world tournament appearance in over a decade.
Fellow Eau Claire Horseshoe Club members put up strong performances at worlds. Eau Claire native Lonny Trangsrud finished 8th in the Men's B1 class alongside Dean. Lublin's Marvin Mengel took second place in the Men's G2 class and Augusta's Paul Wiese finished 15th in the Men's H1 class.