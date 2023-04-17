Schedule set for Steel-Windigo playoff series

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The schedule is set for the Chippewa Steels' first round playoff matchup with the Wisconsin Windigo.
The best-of-five-games series will begin Friday in Eagle River, as the Windigo host the Steel for Game 1 at 7:00 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.
There is 𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 like playoff hockey. The matchup is set and we’ve got the Wisconsin Windigo. Game 3 and 4 will be additional home games. Clear your calendars - this is about to be wild. pic.twitter.com/YXw7c9UsUp— x - Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) April 17, 2023
The Steel will host Game 3 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m.
If the series goes to a fourth game, the Steel would host the Windigo on April 29 at 7:00 p.m.
A decisive fifth game would be Sunday, April 30 in Eagle River.
Windigo won six of the eight regular season meetings vs the Steel, but Chippewa won the final matchup on March 24.