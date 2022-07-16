Schlitz, DeBruyckere set for 'challenging' state amateur championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been a busy summer for Eau Claire Memorial golf since winning the state championship in June, and now two of the champs will play in one of the state's biggest tournaments next week.
Tyler DeBruyckere and WIAA Division 1 state individual medalist Will Schlitz will both compete in the 121st Wisconsin Amateur Championship after finishing in the top four at last month's qualifier in Deerbrook.
There's no team aspect at the state amateur tournament. It's traditional golf that all rides on individual play, which both players say is a bigger challenge.
"It's a different type of golf than high school," Schlitz said. "You're not with your team, you're not getting pushed, so yeah it's a little more challenging, but as always it's a blast."
Schlitz will play in his second state amateur after missing the cut last year in his first try. This time around, he's a more seasoned golfer, taking what he learned last year as motivation to make it to Saturday and Sunday.
"It was a truly humbling experience because the course was golf I've never played before and it was extremely difficult," Schlitz said. "After that tournament, I kind of had to refocus and got a lot of experience from that, and this year definitely looking to redeem and make the cut with a good finish."
For DeBruyckere, it wasn't even in the cards to tryout for the tournament this year, but he gave it a shot, and suddenly after earning the final qualifying spot, he's hoping to play good golf next week.
"It would be a very big accomplishment for me to make the cut," DeBruyckere said. "Just two rounds of good golf and I could make the cut, but from there, however I finish doesn't really matter to me."
The duo will represent the Old Abes at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship from July 18-21 in Nekoosa.