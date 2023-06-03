Schroeder's hat trick lifts Regis/McDonell to regional title

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Regis/McDonell Central's girls soccer squad rolled to a 4-1 win over Washburn on Saturday to win a WIAA Division 4 regional title.
The Saints were led by sophomore striker Annabelle Schroeder who scored three goals in the contest. She started the game off with a score in the sixth minute before scoring twice more in the second half. Lexi Ridenour scored the fourth and final goal for the Saints.
Regis/McDonell is thrilled to get redemption over the team that bounced them a year ago.
"We lost to this team last year, so it was exciting for us to be able to win this year," Ridenour said. "It was a good day."
The Saints move on to the sectional semifinals and will play the winner of Baldwin-Woodville and Northland Pines on Thursday, June 8.