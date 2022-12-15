Schumacher searching for offensive mind, stability from head football coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With the Wesley Beschorner era officially coming to a close, it's time for UW-Eau Claire to start looking for a new head football coach.
The next coaching hire will become the fourth coach in charge since 2015. Dan Larson left the program in 2018 to join Division I North Dakota State University's staff, while Beschorner stepped down this week after taking a position at Division II University of Sioux Falls.
Both Larson and Beschorner brought offensive backgrounds to the Blugolds football program. Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher is looking to find a coach with similar qualities.
"Some directiveness, personable, relationship builder," Schumacher said. "When I hired Dan and Coach Beschorner, they had offensive mindsets, which was my goal. Most head coaches are offensive-minded people. I think we'll probably stick with that philosophy, at least I will. We're going to choose the best candidate that's going to be the best fit for the program at this particular time."
Schumacher noted that rival WIAC football programs, such as UW-Whitewater and UW-River Falls, have seen continuity at the head coaching position. The hope is to find the next head coach that's with the Blugolds for the long haul.
"When you look around the WIAC, the most successful programs have the most stability," Schumacher said. "It's allowed them to deal with the ups and downs and go on with the same voice. It says something that if you can stick in this league and you can find a way to have longevity, eventually that stability will win out."
The head football coach job listing is expected to be posted by UW-Eau Claire officials next week, and Schumacher hopes to complete the hire as soon as possible. Beschorner's hiring process in 2019 took a total of 29 days from when the job was posted to its completion.