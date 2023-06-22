 Skip to main content
Senior leaders, winning culture guide McDonell Central to magical athletic year

Macks Magical season

Side-by-side images of the girls volleyball and basketball programs holding up their state championship trophies from the 2022-23 school year.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Two gold balls, a silver ball and many more plaques and medals sums up McDonell Central Catholic's magical athletic year.

Athletes from 12 teams across 10 sports reached their respective state championships during the 2022-23 campaign.

Below is a list of McDonell's state qualifying sports:

Boys cross country - 9th at state, sectional title

Girls swim & dive - Qualifiers in five events with Chippewa Falls/McDonell co-op

Volleyball - D4 state champion

Girls basketball - D4 state champion

Boys basketball - D4 state runner-up

Gymnastics - 3rd place at team state with Chippewa Falls/McDonell co-op

Girls wrestling - Hailey Pelkey won state match at 235 lb. weight class

Baseball - D4 state semifinalist

Softball - D4 state semifinalist

Boys golf - 5th place at state as a team with Regis/McDonell co-op

Boys track & field - two individual state qualifiers

Girls track & field - four individual state qualifiers, 43rd place finish as a team

Two other programs, boys hockey and girls soccer, finished runner-up in the sectional playoffs just one win shy of state. McDonell Central also technically earned boys and girls state tennis qualifiers as part of Regis/McDonell co-op's but each of the qualifying players was enrolled at Regis.

According to Athletic Director Alexis Landherr, this past athletic year is up there with the best seasons in the history of Macks athletics.

"Everyone is like this is the best, this is awesome," Landherr said. "Our kids got to experience so much this year and you can't beat that."

Over 80 percent of high schoolers at McDonell Central participate in athletics with hopes of bringing home a state title. It shows how important athletics is to the school's mission.

"It's a quiet school, but we're well known in the area when it comes to athletics," head baseball coach Jerry Smith said.

"It's all about tradition and the kids know what the next step is," Landherr said. "They have confidence in themselves and knowledge of more than just the game. It's not just about the x's and o's, it's about the other things that they can do to be a better team."

The key to 2022-23 was influence from the upperclassmen. Many of them will take their talents to the collegiate level hoping they have paved the way for young Macks to keep the magic alive.

"Our state appearances just show how good of people we are and good leaders," baseball player Keagan Galvez said. "It's more than sports, it's the personality."

"To be on the team and put it [a gold ball] up there, it's amazing," girls basketball player Marley Hughes said after the Macks won the state basketball title in March. "Now our program they know we can do this, we did it, and it's time to go back and do it again."

The Macks believe the future is bright with a strong ninth grade class of athletes starting high school this fall, but the competition will be tougher. Due to an enrollment increase, McDonell Central will move up a division in most sports next year, including volleyball, which will jump from Division 4 to Division 3.

