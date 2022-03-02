Seniors lead turnaround for Eau Claire gymnastics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In 2018, Michelle Johnson had just enough gymnasts in the program to field a lineup.
Four years later, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial's co-op program is thriving, and has qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet for a second year in a row.
Four seniors are a key reason why. The leadership of Emma Loen, Madeline Weber, Hannah Firari and Annabella Campbell has strengthened program numbers and strengthened Eau Claire's position in the Big Rivers Conference.
"Starting from a small team, we kind of grew together," Campbell said. "They became my best friends and we're all really close because of that."
All four compete on floor, which is Eau Claire's final event of the Division 1 competition on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. That means the four seniors will watch each other close our their careers together.
"We all just get to have fun one last meet," Loen said.
"Now we can celebrate together," Campbell added.