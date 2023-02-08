Seven McDonell Central athletes put pen to paper

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- McDonell Central High School has produced a myriad of stellar athletes, and now seven current seniors will take their talents to the next level.
Each athlete put pen to paper during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Paul Pfeifer will run cross country and track and field at UW-Platteville.
"It's kind of nice just to be done with it you know, and know where you are going," said Pfeifer.
His classmate Malaki Suckerman will join him in Platteville as a member of the football team. Suckerman previously committed to UW-Oshkosh before flipping his commitment to the Pioneers.
"I've wanted to play college football since I was a kid and started playing in fourth grade," Suckerman said. "It feels really good to officially be a Pioneer."
Two Macks will take their talents to Viterbo University. State qualifier Ben Biskupski will play golf there while Marley Hughes will play basketball for the V-Hawks.
"It feels really good," Biskupski said. "I'm happy about my decision."
"It feels amazing," Hughes said. "It was kind of up in the air and that stressed me out a little bit, but now that I have it it's amazing."
Standout wide receiver Dale Tetrault will go against his old teammate Suckerman in the WIAC as a member of UW-Eau Claire football. Tetrault says he's excited for the team's direction under new head coach Rob Erickson and thrilled to stay close to home.
"I grew up in Eau Claire so I've been playing at Carson Park my whole life, and to be able to stay here with my friends and family means the world to me," Tetrault said.
Biskupski's golf teammate Andrew Bauer will travel a little further down Interstate 94 to play for the Blue Devils at UW-Stout.
"It was a big relief to finally make the commitment and I'm happy and excited for the future," Bauer said.
Last but not least, Macks sharpshooter Eddie Mittermeyer will hoop for the Yellowjackets at UW-Superior.
"It's a great feeling," Mittermeyer said. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity at this point."