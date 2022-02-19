Several area wrestlers qualify for state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Chippewa Valley and Western Wisconsin will be well represented at the WIAA Boys Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
Several local wrestlers qualified for the state tournament by finishing in the top two or three in their weight class across sectional meets on Saturday.
In Division 1, the top two qualifiers in each weight class qualify for state. Menomonie's Brayten Casey (106), Kellan Aure (132) and Cody Kwak (220) will represent the Mustangs after qualifying at the D1 sectional meet at Eau Claire North.
At the D2 sectional in Amery, qualifiers included Regis/Altoona's Deaglan O'Connell (106), Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer (160) and Rice Lake's Carter Schulz (113). Amery, Saint Croix Central, Ellsworth and other local schools will also send athletes to state. The top three athletes in each weight class qualify for state in D2 and D3.
In D3, Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag won the 126 pound title to qualify. Stanley-Boyd's Brecken Burzynski (126) and Spring Valley/Elmwood are other schools who will be represented.
Many others not named have punched tickets to state, which will be held on February 24-26 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
You can find full results from each local sectional below:
D1 Eau Claire North sectional results