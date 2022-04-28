Shong throws first pitch as Augusta baseball celebrates 75 years

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- 75 years of baseball in Augusta is worth celebrating, and what a better way to do it than to link the generations together on the diamond.
95-year-old Wally Shong threw the first pitch to his grandson, Joe, before the Beavers' game on Thursday, connecting 75 years of Augusta baseball in front of friends and family. Wally was a member of the 1947 Augusta baseball team, and Joe is a catcher on the current team. Wally also celebrated his 95th birthday just last week.
The Shong family was at a loss for words after sharing the special moment together.
"It was just amazing, it's unbelievable what a community can do and get together," Joe Shong said.
"I don't have the words to tell you," Wally said. "I'm just thrilled to death and to be here with my grandson catching, I can't believe it to be honest with you. The time has been great, and it's gone awful fast."
Unfortunately, it was a tough gameday for Augusta as they fell to Eleva-Strum 19-3 in six innings.