Six Blugolds score in shutout over Northland

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Six goals were scored by six different skaters as UW-Eau Claire's women's hockey team shutout Northland 6-0 on Wednesday.
Ava Webster scored the lone goal of the first period for Eau Claire, before Sami Scherling and Hallie Sheridan netted two more to take a 3-0 lead into the second intermission. Sophie Rausch, Sam Moehle and Ellie Anderson each scored in the third period.
The Blugolds defense only allowed six shots on goal in the contest.
UWEC moves to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in WIAC play. They'll take the ice next on December 6 at Hamline University.