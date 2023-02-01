Six Regis Ramblers sign national letters of intent

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Thirteen seniors were part of Eau Claire Regis' state championship football run last fall, and six of them will play at the collegiate level.
Five of them signed national letters of intent on Wednesday. Noah Knobloch will join Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead to play defensive line.
Carson Tait is staying close to home and joining Clayt Birmingham's program at UW-Stout. Tait will play safety for the Blue Devils.
Teammates Jack Weisenberger and Caden Weber will both join UW-La Crosse's football program. Weisenberger will play running back while Weber will play linebacker.
State champion starting quarterback Kendon Krogman will jump to Division II at Southwest Minnesota State University. He will continue to play under center.
Fellow football teammate Sam Knickerbocker also signed his letter of intent, but instead will play baseball at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, a Division III program. Knickerbocker is a state champion catcher with Regis and will continue to catch at St. Mary's.
Zander Rockow is the other senior Regis football signee, who signed with the University of Minnesota in December.
All six athletes who signed on Wednesday say it's a dream come true to put pen to paper with each other.
"We've all been together since fifth grade," Knickerbocker said. "To see all of our hard work pay off at the same time is really exciting."
"A lot of these guys have had 6 a.m. mornings, late nights on the field working out together," Krogman said. "Nice to see all of us have success."
Weisenberger, Weber and Tait will all join WIAC football programs and are looking forward to taking each other on throughout their college careers.
"It'll be fun to play against my old teammates," Weisenberger said.
"I just love it, they're ready to go head-to-head against me," Tait said.