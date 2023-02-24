Sixteen area wrestlers advance to state championships

MADISON (WQOW)- 31 area wrestlers were in the running to make the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament championship matches on Friday night, but only 16 are still standing with a shot on Saturday.
Below are the 16 area wrestlers who will hit the mats on Saturday by weight class and division:
Girls
106 - Iszy Sonnentag (Cadott)
132 - Angela Zimmerman (Barron)
152 - Breanna Weir (Osseo-Fairchild)
Division 1 boys
106 - Luke Neitzel (Hudson)
113 - Brayten Casey (Menomonie)
132 - Kellan Aure (Menomonie)
Division 2 boys
120 - Colton Hush (Baldwin-Woodville)
126 - Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal)
160 - Owen Wasley (Saint Croix Central)
182 - Wyatt Ingham (Amery)
220 - Koy Hopke (Amery)
285 - Gunner Hoffman (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal)
Division 3 boys
113 - Wyatt Unser (Glenwood City)
126 - Dawson Johnson (Cumberland)
132 - Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott)
182 - Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor)
The March of Champions begins at 5:30 at the Kohl Center on Saturday with championship matches to follow.
