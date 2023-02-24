 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sixteen area wrestlers advance to state championships

  • Updated
  • 0
State Wrestling Day 2 2023

Evan Hong recaps the semifinals session at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

MADISON (WQOW)- 31 area wrestlers were in the running to make the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament championship matches on Friday night, but only 16 are still standing with a shot on Saturday.

Below are the 16 area wrestlers who will hit the mats on Saturday by weight class and division:

Girls

106 - Iszy Sonnentag (Cadott)

132 - Angela Zimmerman (Barron)

152 - Breanna Weir (Osseo-Fairchild)

Division 1 boys

106 - Luke Neitzel (Hudson)

113 - Brayten Casey (Menomonie)

132 - Kellan Aure (Menomonie)

Division 2 boys

120 - Colton Hush (Baldwin-Woodville)

126 - Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal)

160 - Owen Wasley (Saint Croix Central)

182 - Wyatt Ingham (Amery)

220 - Koy Hopke (Amery)

285 - Gunner Hoffman (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal)

Division 3 boys

113 - Wyatt Unser (Glenwood City)

126 - Dawson Johnson (Cumberland)

132 - Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott)

182 - Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor)

The March of Champions begins at 5:30 at the Kohl Center on Saturday with championship matches to follow.

View state tournament brackets here

RAW's Caden Weber and Boyceville's Bash Nielson won exciting matches during Friday's quarterfinals session at the Kohl Center.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you