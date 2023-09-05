Skinner wins by 12 strokes, Altoona-Regis wins Northwest Wisconsin Classic

COLFAX (WQOW) - Karalyn Skinner's round of 73 was 12 strokes better than second place and lifted Altoona-Regis to a team title at the Northwest Wisconsin Classic on Tuesday.
Skinner led the Altoona-Regis team to a combined score of 365 at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, 16 strokes ahead of second place St. Croix Central.
Colfax-Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug, SCC's Addison Kofal and Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl finished in a three-way tie for second place with rounds of 85. Skinner's teammate Lauren Anderson rounded out the top five with an 88.
Below are the top ten team scores from the tournament:
1. Altoona-Regis - 365
2. St. Croix Central - 385
3. Ellsworth - 404
4. Eau Claire Memorial - 407
5. Colfax-Elk Mound - 410
6. Bloomer - 417
7. Black River Falls - 427
8. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - 438
9. Osceola - 441
10. Northwestern - 447