Smiles on senior day: North hockey tops Superior

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North Huskies hockey team celebrated its seniors in style on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Superior Spartans.
North scored twice in the first period with goals from Brayton Thillman and Sam Feck.
