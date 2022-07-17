So long, Stuckert Field: Woodticks play final games on Bloomer ball field

BLOOMER (WQOW)- Stuckert Field had been the home of Bloomer baseball for 38 years, until now.
The Bloomer Woodticks played the final games on Stuckert Field on Sunday against the Eau Claire Cavaliers ahead of the field's demolition. The Cavaliers won both games 4-2 and 10-0 in six innings respectively.
In January, Charter Nex Generation purchased the field from the city of Bloomer for $120,000 with hopes to expand their business location onto the field's property. Sunday marked the final day the Woodticks will use the field before it will be torn down.
The field was the centerpiece of Bloomer baseball since 1984 when baseball supporters pushed the city to build a field. In 2004-2005, community members helped build new dugouts, install an irrigation system and other improvements with hopes that Stuckert Field would continue to be the home of Bloomer baseball for generations. Now, as the community says sayonara to Stuckert Field, they share sadness to see it go, but cherish the memories.
"It's a sad day for a lot of us," said Keith Poirier, Woodticks fan and parent who had a hand in the field's renovations. "The memories, and the future. We always worked for the future, and today that future on Stuckert Field ends."
"It's just a place I loved to come to play knowing it's going to be a high quality playing surface and just good guys around to play with," said Curtis Dachel, 14-year Woodticks veteran. "So many fun times and wins and losses along the way like we've always done it."
"I'm happy I got to play one more game here before it gets torn down," said Sean Hurt, Woodticks manager. "I've been playing on this field since I was five or six years old. I grew up in Bloomer, played on this field my whole life, I hate that this is my last game here. I wish we could continue playing here, it's a great field."
While Stuckert Field will be torn apart, there's still a place to play ball in town. Bloomer Elementary School has a ball field behind the building, and that is where the school district and likely the Woodticks plan to play in the future.