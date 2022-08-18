 Skip to main content
Somerset honors Bruce Larson

  Updated
  • 0
081822 Somerset honors Bruce Larson
Nickalas Tabbert

SOMERSET (WQOW) - Severe weather postponed Thursday's Spartans football game between Bloomer High School, but it didn't stop the community from gathering to honor the late Bruce Larson.

Friends and family members gathered inside the school gymnasium to celebrate the life and career of the hall of fame head coach, who passed away earlier this year.

Larson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2023.

He led Somerset to three state championships and six title game appearances in 22 seasons as Spartans head coach.

