Sorensen honored by D3hoops.com

  • Updated
Stout basketball players celebrate after Raegan Sorensen's game-winning basket at Johnson Fieldhouse on January 19, 2022.

(WQOW) - After making two game-winning baskets last week, University of Wisconsin-Stout women's basketball player Raegan Sorensen was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Sorensen, a freshman, made clutch shots against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Wednesday and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday to lift the Blue Devils to a pair of wins.

Sorensen leads Stout in scoring with 12.8 points per game and in rebounds with 5.0 per game.

UW-Stout hosts the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Wednesday.

