Sorensen lifts Stout women to win at buzzer

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Raegan Sorensen hit the game-winner at the buzzer and the UW-Stout Blue Devils women's basketball team rallied to beat the UW-Stout Pioneers 63-61 on Wednesday.
Sorensen's shot came from the right elbow. She finished with 18 points. Amanda Giesen, who finished with 15 points, hit two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to give Stout a 61-58 lead.
Stevens Point's Kelly McIntyre hit a 3-pointer moments later to tie the game at 61.
UW-Stout (4-2 WIAC, 9-7 overall) will play at UW-Platteville (2-4 WIAC, 9-7 overall) on Saturday.
Stout men snap losing streak to Pointers
Led by five players in double figures, the UW-Stout Blue Devils men's basketball team snapped a 16-game losing streak to the UW-Stevens Point Pointers on Wednesday with a 87-74 win.
Brody Fox led UW-Stout (3-3 WIAC, 12-5 overall) with 19 points.