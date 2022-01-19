 Skip to main content
Sorensen lifts Stout women to win at buzzer

  • Updated
  • 0
011922 uwsp uw stout wbb

Stout basketball players celebrate after Raegan Sorenson's game-winning basket at Johnson Fieldhouse on January 19, 2022.

Raegan Sorensen hit the game-winner Wednesday to send UW-Stout past UW-Stevens Point 63-61. The Blue Devils men's team snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Pointers with a 87-74 win.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Raegan Sorensen hit the game-winner at the buzzer and the UW-Stout Blue Devils women's basketball team rallied to beat the UW-Stout Pioneers 63-61 on Wednesday.

Sorensen's shot came from the right elbow. She finished with 18 points. Amanda Giesen, who finished with 15 points, hit two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to give Stout a 61-58 lead.

Stevens Point's Kelly McIntyre hit a 3-pointer moments later to tie the game at 61.

UW-Stout (4-2 WIAC, 9-7 overall) will play at UW-Platteville (2-4 WIAC, 9-7 overall) on Saturday.

Stout men snap losing streak to Pointers

Led by five players in double figures, the UW-Stout Blue Devils men's basketball team snapped a 16-game losing streak to the UW-Stevens Point Pointers on Wednesday with a 87-74 win.

Brody Fox led UW-Stout (3-3 WIAC, 12-5 overall) with 19 points.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

