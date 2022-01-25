Sorenson honored by D3hoops.com

(WQOW) - After making two game-winning baskets last week, University of Wisconsin-Stout women's basketball player Raegan Sorensen was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Sorensen, a freshman, made clutch shots against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Wednesday and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday to lift the Blue Devils to a pair of wins.
Sorensen leads Stout in scoring with 12.8 points per game and in rebounds with 5.0 per game.
UW-Stout hosts the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Wednesday.