Sources: Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Packers are reportedly moving on from their superstar wide receiver.
Green Bay is reportedly trading WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two 2022 draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Packers will reportedly receive the Raiders' first and second round picks in the deal.
Las Vegas will also offer Adams a five-year contract worth over $141 million, according to NFL Network.
The move comes after Green Bay used the franchise tag on Adams, which he reportedly refused to play under, instead wanting a long-term deal.
Aaron Rodgers was aware of the trade developments in recent days, according to sources. Rodgers officially signed an extension with Green Bay on Tuesday.
According to Schefter, Green Bay was willing to pay Adams the same amount that the Raiders are paying him, but it was Adams who preferred a trade to play with QB Derek Carr, who was his college quarterback at Fresno State.
