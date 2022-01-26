Sources: Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new GM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WQOW)- The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly found a new general manager.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is signing a four-year deal to become the new general manager of the Vikings, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adofo-Mensah has served as vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns since 2020. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers.
A graduate of Princeton and Stanford, Adofo-Mensah also had several Wall Street ventures prior to working in the NFL.
Adofo-Mensah becomes the 10th general manager in Vikings history after replacing Rick Spielman. He is expected to help decide Minnesota's new head coach in the coming days/weeks.