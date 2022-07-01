South beats North 4-3 in CRBL All-Star Game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The 2022 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game goes to the South team.
The South beat the North all-stars 4-3 at Carson Park on Friday night. The South squad earned 4 runs on 9 hits and no errors. Chevy Tollefson of the Eau Claire Bears was the winning pitcher. The South team was made up of players from the Osseo Merchants, Beef River Bullfrogs, Eau Claire Rivermen, Eau Claire Bears, and Cadott Red Sox.
Ryan Freitag of the Osseo Merchants was named 2022 CRBL All-Star Game MVP.