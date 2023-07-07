Spacek, Jensen and more pick up wins at Red Cedar Speedway

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Two Wisconsin natives picked up wins as four classes took the track at Red Cedar Speedway on Friday.
Phillips native Terran Spacek won the Wissota Super Stocks feature and Ellsworth's Brandon Jensen made a late pass for the lead to win in the B Modified class.
Minnesota native Charlie Olsen picked up his first win of the season in the USRA Late Model feature and Dave Cain won the A Modified feature.
Racing returns to Red Cedar Speedway next Friday with all 6 classes competing on Military night.