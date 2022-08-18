Spooner rallies to beat Elk Mound following weather delays

SPOONER (WQOW)- Through a number of weather delays, the Spooner Rails rallied to knock off Elk Mound to kick off the prep football season.
Spooner defeated Elk Mound 29-21 on Thursday night after several lightning and rain delays. Mounders QB Kaden Russo opened the game with a rushing touchdown on the goal line, before Spooner RB Jacob Hedinger broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.
Elk Mound led 21-14 during a 4th quarter weather delay before the Rails rallied with 15 unanswered points to win.
Spooner moves to 1-0 and Elk Mound falls to 0-1 to start the season. Elk Mound hosts St. Croix Central next Friday.