Spooner rallies to beat Elk Mound following weather delays

Spooner Beats Elk Mound 29-21

Players from Spooner and Elk Mound warm up before the season opener on August 18, 2022.

SPOONER (WQOW)- Through a number of weather delays, the Spooner Rails rallied to knock off Elk Mound to kick off the prep football season.

Spooner defeated Elk Mound 29-21 on Thursday night after several lightning and rain delays. Mounders QB Kaden Russo opened the game with a rushing touchdown on the goal line, before Spooner RB Jacob Hedinger broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

Elk Mound led 21-14 during a 4th quarter weather delay before the Rails rallied with 15 unanswered points to win. 

Spooner moves to 1-0 and Elk Mound falls to 0-1 to start the season. Elk Mound hosts St. Croix Central next Friday. 

