Sports OT Spotlight: Barron beats Jills, Smith breaks Ladysmith scoring record

LADYSMITH (WQOW)- Raemalee Smith made history for Ladysmith on Friday night in a 52-35 loss to the Barron Bears.
Smith became Ladysmith girls basketball's all-time leading scorer by surpassing Amanda Leonhard's points record of 1,717 points. Smith broke the record on a free throw and scored eight points in the contest.
"A relief, it's good and exciting," Smith said. "A long time goal to be reached."
Despite the historic milestone, it was Barron who dominated the game thanks to a fast start and strong three-point shooting. Hailee Halverson scored a game-high 21 points and drained five three's to lead the Bears to a road win in the regular season finale.
"This was to finish third in the conference," Barron head coach Brittni Hover said. "Coming and winning here is always a tough one, we don't usually shoot the ball well here, but to night we did and it was a great night."
Barron finishes the regular season 14-8 overall and 13-5 in Heart O' North play, good for third in the conference. The Bears are the No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will visit No. 9 Osceola on Tuesday.
Ladysmith ends the regular season 14-9 overall and 13-5 in the conference, good for fourth place. The Lumberjills are the No. 5 seed in the Division 4 bracket and will host No. 12 Chequamegon on Tuesday.