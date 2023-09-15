Sports OT Spotlight: Chi-Hi holds off Huskies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls snapped a three-game losing streak and ended Eau Claire North's three-game winning streak with a 36-23 win at Carson Park on Friday night.
The Cardinals came out swinging thanks to a pick six from Jack Zwiefelhofer on the first drive. They'd jump out to a 17-7 lead by halftime thanks to a field goal and another long score on a screen pass.
Chippewa Falls capitalized on a fumble by North and turned it into a Xander Neal touchdown to take a 24-7 lead. Moments later, after Chi-Hi stopped North on the goal line on fourth down, the Huskies scored a safety to make it 24-9 and shift momentum.
On the safety kick, Travian Johnson returned the ball to the seven yard line and set up a goal line score for North to cut the lead to 24-16, but on the following kickoff, Carter Bowe took his own return to the house to extend the lead again.
North marched downfield to score with just over a minute to go before Bowe returned the onside kick try for his second return touchdown of the game.
Chippewa Falls moves to 2-3 with the win and hosts New Richmond next Friday. Eau Claire North drops to 3-2 and will visit the Menomonie Mustangs in week six.