Sports OT Spotlight: Memorial girls get first win in Menomonie since 2016

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial's girls basketball team earned its first win at Menomonie since 2016 with a 64-56 victory on Friday night.
The Old Abes led by two at halftime before extending the lead on a small run in the second frame. Rayna Welsch dominated in the low post and led Memorial with 18 points. Lily Cayley, Minnesota State University-Mankato commit, scored 16 points.
"I thought they [Menomonie] defended really well tonight, we just made a little run there at the end," said Brandon Fanning, Old Abes Head Coach. "You know for us we haven't won over here for years, I think it's a tough place, a lot of people come out especially on a Friday night so the more we can keep it rolling, the more we can have these experiences with our young kids I think we'll be where we want to be at the end of the year."
Memorial moves to 4-1 in the Big Rivers Conference and 7-2 overall. They will step out of the conference on Monday to play La Crosse Central. Menomonie falls to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference, and will visit River Falls next Friday.