Sports OT Spotlight: Memorial loses home opener to Central

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial fell 45-30 to La Crosse Central in its home opener at Carson Park on Friday night.
The Old Abes came out of the gate with a bang thanks to a 55-yard touchdown run from Jake Weigel on the opening drive.
The Riverhawks responded with a 57-yard touchdown run from Christian Rudrud. Central then took back a pick six before it was called back by a penalty, but they still kept the ball. Jude Alvarado followed up by finding Henry Meyer for a go-ahead touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Alvarado rushed in another touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. Memorial then responded with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Riley Holmberg to Shimar Simmons. Central nailed a field goal to lead 24-14 at the half.
After the break, Alvarado found Meyer again for a 31-yard touchdown. On the following kick return, Memorial fumbled and Central recovered in its own red zone, leading to another rushing score to take a 38-14 lead. They'd jump out to a 45-14 lead before the Old Abes made a late push, but it was too little too late.
Alvarado put up an impressive stat line for the Riverhawks, throwing two passing touchdowns, rushing in for one touchdown, kicking one field goal and nailing five extra points.
Memorial falls to 1-1 overall and will take on Eau Claire North (1-1) in the crosstown showdown next Friday night at Carson Park.