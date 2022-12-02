Sports OT Spotlight: Mustangs open season with win over Huskies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Menomonie's boys basketball team was supposed to play its first game on Tuesday, but it was canceled due to weather. Instead, they opened up the season with a Big Rivers Conference win over Eau Claire North.
The Mustangs defeated the Huskies 62-421 at the Doghouse on Friday night. North's game plan was thrown off early after senior guard Averyon Sands-Hannah went down with an injury in the first half and did not return. Head coach Michael Kessler told News 18 he believed it is a knee injury. Sands-Hannah returned to the bench on crutches in the second half.
"We'll be thinking about Averyon all weekend long going down early," Kessler said. "He's our one guy with a ton of experience and that really threw us for a loop. Guys got thrown into the fire."
Mustangs senior guard Charlie Morning led the game with 21 points. Teammate Trey Mensing scored 11 points. North was led by CJ Schepler and Tyler Johnson with nine points each.
"I'm very proud of the way we came out," said Matt Riley, Mustangs head coach. "The guys played extremely hard on the defensive end. I thought our pressure on defense set the tone for us, and we had some guys step up who haven't had a lot of varsity experience."
The Mustangs start the year 1-0 and visit New Richmond next Friday. The Huskies drop to 0-2 and will be back at the Doghouse on Tuesday.