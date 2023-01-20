Sports OT Spotlight: Neillsville holds off Altoona for 15th straight win

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Neillsville's girls basketball team moved to 15-0 by holding off Altoona 47-42 on Friday night.
The Warriors led by four at the half before the Railroaders went on a run to the lead in the second half. Alyssa Wirth picked up six straight points on post buckets to take the lead before Neillsville forced turnovers and took it right back.
Neillsville's leading scorer Paris Opelt hit a clutch three followed by a clutch baseline jumper in the final minutes to give the Warriors a cushion en route to their 15th straight victory.
Neillsville, the No. 7 ranked team in Wissports.net's Division 4 state rankings, will search for 16 in a row when they take on Greenwood at home on Tuesday. Altoona falls to 7-7 overall and visit Ellsworth on Tuesday.