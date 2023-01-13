Sports OT Spotlight: Old Abes top Cardinals for ninth straight win

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball picked up its ninth straight win with a 81-68 victory over Chippewa Falls on Friday night.
Memorial cruised out to a 51-33 lead at halftime thanks to lights out shooting and strong defense. Chippewa Falls trailed by 18, but closed the gap by a few points with better play in the second frame. Memorial finised the night 12/20 from three and 50 percent from the field. Chippewa Falls finished 56 percent from the field but just 7/26 from deep.
Peter Albert led the Old Abes with 16 points on 5-of-8 from behind the arc. Mason Stoik scored 15 points followed by Avery Schroeder with 14 and Julius Clark with 10.
Jackson Tomczak led the Cardinals with 15 points. Christian Crumbaker scored 11 and Kansas Smith had 10.
Memorial moves to 6-1 in the Big Rivers Conference and 10-3 overall. The Old Abes host La Crosse Central on Tuesday.
Chippewa Falls drops to 6-5 on the year and 4-2 in league play. The Cardinals have a week off before returning at River Falls next Friday.